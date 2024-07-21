NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
LA Clippers
Player who needs a fresh start: Kawhi Leonard
The NBA offseason isn't even over yet and the LA Clippers have already made some big changes to their roster. Even though the big changes weren't completely their decision, at least to start, with Paul George electing to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers retooled their roster around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. However, I can't help but wonder if the Clippers would be better off sparking a rebuild by clearing out their locker room. And quite frankly, a fresh start could very much be beneficial for Kawhi.
Even though he very much wants to play in Los Angeles, I'm not sure if makes much sense anymore if the Clippers aren't going to be all that competitive in the Western Conference. And at 33 years old, Kawhi is running out of time if he has any interest in claiming one NBA Championship.
If he wants to do so, you'd imagine that his best shot at doing so is going to come on another team, one that isn't in Los Angeles. The question is, would Kawhi welcome that?