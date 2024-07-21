NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Los Angeles Lakers
Player who needs a fresh start: D'Angelo Russell
As a team that hasn't made many changes so far this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are certainly going to be active in the trade market heading into the start of the next season. And if they do end up making any sort of deal, there's a good chance that D'Angelo Russell will be involved in one way or another. It makes even more sense considering that Russell is one Lakers player who would benefit from a fresh start.
Russell's reputation as a Laker has certainly take a hit over the past two seasons and it may be the best interest of both sides to part ways.
All that said, even though it's pretty clear that Russell could benefit from a fresh start at this point in his career, it's hard to outline exactly how that's going to happen. If the Lakers wanted to trade him, it's unlikely that he'd have a strong trade market at this point. But considering he is in the final year of his current deal, you'd imagine he is a natural trade candidate for Los Angeles.