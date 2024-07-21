NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Memphis Grizzlies
Player who needs a fresh start: Brandon Clarke
Considering the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a season to forget, mostly due to the suspension and then season-ending injury of Ja Morant, it's almost impossible to predict how this team will perform this season. At this point, we have a good idea of what the rotation is going to look like, and one player who could find himself on the outside looking in is Brandon Clarke. Because of that, there's reason to believe that he could benefit from a fresh start or a change of scenery away from Memphis.
With the addition of Zach Edey and the continued emergence of GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr., Clarke's role on the team could seemingly take a hit. Even though he is just in the second year of his new deal, the Grizzlies could look to pivot away from Clarke and fully embrace the rise of Edey.
If the Grizzlies were to end up exploring the trade market for Clarke, there would theoretically be a strong market for him.