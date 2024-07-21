NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Miami Heat
Player who needs a fresh start: Tyler Herro
It shouldn't come as a big surprise to see Tyler Herro make the cut as the one player on the Miami Heat roster that desperately needs a fresh start. Looking at how the narrative has evolved over the last couple of seasons regarding Herro and the Heat, there's a strong argument to make that it's probably in the best interest of both sides to part ways at some point soon. It's hard to envision Herro making the leap that the Heat needs him to make in order for him to meet the expectations that the franchise has placed on him.
But it's not just the Heat's fault for Herro's recent struggles. Herro has publically compared himself to other big-name stars and has failed to play up to those expectations. He's also had a difficult time remaining healthy. And many times, availability can be a young player's best ability. He's on the verge of being labeled as injury-prone.
At this point, Herro could greatly benefit from a fresh start away from Miami and, perhaps most importantly, removed from the sky-high expectations.