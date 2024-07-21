NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Milwaukee Bucks
Player who needs a fresh start: Bobby Portis
As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to explore the possibility of shaking up their roster before the start of the NBA season, there's one name on their roster that will almost certainly be on the move no matter what happens. And that's Bobby Portis. If the Bucks do end up pulling the trigger on a move, Portis is a good bet to be involved in a move for two reasons. First, it makes sense for Portis to be involved due to salary reasons. And secondly, because he's a player that does offer value to any team looking to add a talented frontcourt player.
For as productive as Portis has been during his time in Milwaukee, he may have reached the point where both sides need a fresh start. Over the past two seasons, his role with the team and overall production has taken a hit. That leaves me to believe that something is off between Portis and the Bucks.
Their relationship may have gone stale and it could be time for a change.