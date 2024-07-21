NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Minnesota Timberwolves
Player who needs a fresh start: Karl-Anthony Towns
Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, there's still one star on the team that could be ready for a fresh start - Karl-Anthony Towns. Before this past season, this was an easy question to answer. We can't let a little success cloud the reality that exists between the Wolves and KAT. At some point soon, the Wolves are likely going to seriously consider trading KAT. At this point, it won't only help the team as they look to fully embrace building around Anthony Edwards, but there are also reasons to suggest that KAT would benefit from a change of scenery too.
Despite the team's success this past season, KAT never received the full credit he deserves. And with the Wolves, he may never. Edwards has taken over the reins for the franchise and KAT is part of a previous build. I'm sure both sides can realize that.
KAT would certainly benefit from a fresh start and I'm sure the Wolves would be open to the idea of retooling their roster to put Edwards in the best position to succeed. It may not happen this offseason or perhaps in the next 12 months, but at the first sign of struggle, the idea of trading KAT will certainly come back around.