NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
New York Knicks
Player who needs a fresh start: Julius Randle
As unfortunate as it may seem, it does appear as if Julius Randle is falling out of favor in New York with the Knicks. Considering they made the run to the Eastern Conference Finals without him and the changes that they've made in the last 6-8 months, along with the big addition of Mikal Bridges this offseason, there's a sense as if the Knicks are turning the page on the previous build. And whether he's willing to believe it or not, it does feel as if Randle is slowly going to transition away from being a centerpiece in New York.
At this point, it would be shocking if New York gave Randle a contract extension, and with just one year remaining on his contract, it may be at the point where he may be better off on another team. The Knicks will likely start the season with Randle on the roster but they should absolutely explore his trade market if they don't plan on re-signing him.
With the money they already have tied up in Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Bridges, it may not make the most financial sense to bring back Randle to another big-money deal.