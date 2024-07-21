NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Oklahoma City Thunder
Player who needs a fresh start: Jaylin Williams
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are considered to be one of the favorites to win it all. The Thunder will no longer be the lovable underdogs and will enter the new season with a big target on their backs - especially after making two big offseason moves. First, they traded for Alex Caruso to open the summer. Then, the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks in free agency. As they continued to solidify their supporting cast, there is one player who could find himself on the wrong end of the rotation. And that's third-year big man Jaylin Williams.
Because of the additions the Thunder have made to their frontcourt this summer, Williams could find himself embracing an even smaller role for the team this upcoming season. Because of that, it could make sense for Williams to be open to a fresh start.
I'm not sure if Williams would ever admit it, but it could be in the best interest of his future to be moved at some point soon, especially if it becomes apparent he will have a minimal role with the team this year.