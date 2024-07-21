NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Orlando Magic
Player who needs a fresh start: Cole Anthony
Over the course of last season, Cole Anthony's role with the Orlando Magic quickly diminished. In the playoffs, Anthony was averaging less than 15 minutes per contest. Even though he's penciled in as the backup point guard heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, you can't help but wonder if he could end up being leaped in the depth chart by Anthony Black at some point soon. Because of that threat, I don't think Anthony should be all that opposed to a fresh start at this point in his career. If Orlando elects to move in a different direction as they look to take the next step in the Eastern Conference, there's no guarantee Anthony will be a big part of those plans.
Again, we don't know how this season is going to go for the Magic, but it would be a safe bet to suggest that Anthony may benefit at this point in his career from a fresh start. With as many young players as they've invested in, it's clear Anthony isn't going to be the long-term answer at the position.
It may be in the best interest of both sides to pull off the band-aid now.