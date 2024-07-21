NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Philadelphia 76ers
Player who needs a fresh start: Joel Embiid
Considering the Philadelphia 76ers pretty much have a completely different roster compared to last season, it's hard to pinpoint one player that needs a fresh start. In fact, the only players eligible to be included in this exercise were Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre Jr. Just for the sake of this article, I decided to go with Embiid. Interestingly enough, it's almost as if the Sixers are giving Embiid that fresh start this season. With a completely revamped supporting cast, it's as if Embiid was able to clean his current slate with the team and start over.
Now, coming off another MVP-worthy season, Embiid will have the opportunity to play with an upgraded supporting cast, highlighted by Paul George. Will this retooled roster be enough to help the Sixers emerge as a favorite in the Eastern Conference? Who knows. Though, it's clear the front office did what it could to put Embiid in the best position to succeed.
In a way, Embiid did get a fresh start. It just may not be the fresh start that some opposing teams were hoping for him to get.