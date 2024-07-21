NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Phoenix Suns
Player who needs a fresh start: Bradley Beal
With the moves that the Phoenix Suns have made over the past two seasons, you have to credit their aggressiveness. However, there are also times when teams push their luck and make a misstep. I can't help but wonder if that's exactly what the Suns did when they made the bold move for Bradley Beal last summer. Even though going all-in and betting on adding a talent such as Beal would seem like a smart move, it may not have been in the best long-term interest of the Suns. You can blame the lack of health or the absence of a strong supporting cast, but I can't help but wonder if Beal simply doesn't fit.
Beal did struggle with injuries all throughout his first season with the Suns but even when he was healthy and playing, the Suns never seemed to click as a unit. And I'm not sure if the Suns did anything this offseason that will end up changing that heading into the new year.
There's a very real chance that the Suns get off to another slow start to the season and if that does happen, perhaps it could be time for Phoenix to try to move off of Beal. And at that point, I'm not sure he'd be that opposed to a change of scenery.