NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Portland Trail Blazers
Player who needs a fresh start: Jerami Grant
Ever since the Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard last offseason, the writing has been on the wall that eventually, Jerami Grant will follow that same lead in being moved. However, at least up until now, that hasn't happened. But we're certainly getting to the point where something eventually has to change. At some point soon, the Blazers are going to have to come to reality and trade Grant in an attempt to give their young core the best opportunity to find its own way. It feels as if we're inching closer and closer to that moment.
But the Blazers have been one of the most unpredictable teams recently; it's impossible to predict when or if they'll trade Grant. In theory, you'd expect it to happen at some point between now and the NBA Trade Deadline. That's no guarantee when it comes to Blazers general manager Joe Cronin.
Nevertheless, it's not difficult to see that Grant deserves a fresh start at this point in his career. At 30 years old, he can't afford to waste away another one of his prime years with the rebuilding Blazers.