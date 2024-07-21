NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Sacramento Kings
Player who needs a fresh start: Kevin Huerter
After a really good first season with the Sacramento Kings during the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Kevin Huerter took a pretty big step back this past season - in terms of both production and from an efficiency standpoint. With the continued emergence of Malik Monk, Huerter no longer carries the same level of importance for the Kings. Make no mistake; in an ideal world, Huerter would still be an effective player for the team. However, Monk's difference-making play makes Huerter's margin for error a bit larger.
Even with all that said, it was still a bit startling to see Huerter take a step back in his development as a player this past season. And at this point, you can't help but wonder if it would be in the best interest of his career for Huerter to seek a change of scenery or a fresh start.
There's a very real chance that Huerter may have already hit his ceiling with the Kings. If that is indeed the case, there's little that he would gain from taking a lesser role with the team this upcoming season.