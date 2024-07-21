NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
San Antonio Spurs
Player who needs a fresh start: Keldon Johnson
As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to begin their build around Victor Wembanyama, it's important for the team to start cutting out pieces from a previous build that no longer fit the vision of the team moving forward. I can't help but wonder if that's exactly where Keldon Johnson finds himself at this point in his career. Considering he took a step back this past season, and how his role is going to change once again with the addition of Harrison Barnes via trade, it could make sense for San Antonio to start exploring his trade market - if they haven't already been doing that behind closed doors.
It's not ideal for a player as young as Johnson to take as much of a step back in production as he did this past season. Part of that could understandably be due to the addition of Wemby, but part of it could also be due to the lack of fit.
At this point, it would not be all that surprising if the Spurs ended up trading Johnson at some point between now and the NBA Trade Deadline.