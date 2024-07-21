NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Toronto Raptors
Player who needs a fresh start: Bruce Brown
The Toronto Raptors don't have many players who could fit the bill of needing a fresh start at this point in their career, but it's pretty unanimous that Bruce Brown is probably the player in Toronto who will likely end up finding a new landing spot sooner rather than later. Brown doesn't fit the current timeline of the Raptors and is going to be taking on a lesser role than he probably should be at this point in his career because the Raptors are prioritizing the development of their young players.
For as impactful as Brown has proven to be, he deserves to be on a team that is contending for not only a playoff spot but also an NBA Championship. As good as a franchise as the Raptors are, that's not where they find themselves in. At best, Toronto will be a Play-In Tournament team this season in the Eastern Conference.
It would be in the best interest of both the Raptors and Brown for a fresh start to be found by both sides.