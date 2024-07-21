NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Utah Jazz
Player who needs a fresh start: Walker Kessler
With the way the rumor mill has been trending recently, Walker Kessler is a player on the Utah Jazz who would benefit from a fresh start at this point in his career. That's something that would make even more sense after Utah drafted Kyle Filipowski with one of their draft picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. I'm not sure how the team's depth chart is going to settle between now and the start of the season, but there's a chance that Kessler's minutes could take a hit. For a player entering his third season, that's not exactly something that would be beneficial for his development.
That's why it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if Kessler was given a fresh start. With the whispers that the Jazz might be shopping him or, at the very least, open to trading him on the open market, perhaps there could be something to that.
I'm not sure what Kessler's ceiling is but he could provide plenty of value as a rim-protecting defensive anchor.