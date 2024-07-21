NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Washington Wizards
Player who needs a fresh start: Kyle Kuzma
Whether it's been evident or not, the Washington Wizards have actually done a stellar job in setting a foundation for the next build. The young core that they've begun to assemble over the last couple of offseasons is beginning to come together. However, one player who deserves a fresh start at this point in his career is Kyle Kuzma. As a veteran star, Kuzma deserves to be on a winner. Right now, even after their strong moves, the Wizards aren't necessarily that. A fresh start for Kuzma would make a ton of sense.
Considering how early in the rebuilding process that the Wizards find themselves in, I'd imagine they'd also welcome the idea of trading Kuzma too. But finding the right deal could prove to be a difficult process.
That's probably the biggest reason why a deal hasn't come to fruition just yet. But, at this point, I'd be shocked if Kuzma wasn't given his fresh start sooner rather than later.