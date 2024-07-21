NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Charlotte Hornets
Player who needs a fresh start: Grant Williams
It's been a rocky last 12 months for Grant Williams, who is projected to start the season on the Charlotte Hornets roster. After signing a free agency deal with the Dallas Mavericks last summer, Williams didn't last the entire season with the franchise as they elected to move him at the NBA Trade Deadline to Charlotte in a package in exchange for PJ Washington.
It may not have worked for Williams in Dallas, and because of that, he's a player that deserves a fresh start heading into the season. As much as the Hornets have improved over the last year, this is not a team that is in a position to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Williams is a player who is better suited as a playoff contender; a strong argument could be made that Williams would be wasted in Charlotte.
If there is one player on the Hornets that deserves a fresh start, it's Williams who also doesn't fit the long-term timeline of the team.