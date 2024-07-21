NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Chicago Bulls
Player who needs a fresh start: Zach LaVine
In what should emerge as a surprise to no one, Zach LaVine is a natural candidate for the Chicago Bulls as a player who deserves a fresh start. With the way his reputation has taken a hit in recent months, there's no question that he's going to be better off on a new team. I'm not sure if that's something that will be resolved before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, but there's reason on both sides to get something done. That will ultimately be decided by the trade market that develops over the next few weeks.
In a vacuum, LaVine is still a really good player. When he's healthy, he's one of the most productive guards in the league. However, as the Bulls begin to pivot toward a rebuilding of their roster (whether they're willing to believe it or not), LaVine no longer fits. At 29 years old, I can't imagine LaVine will want to wait around in Chicago for another rebuild.
At this point in his career, LaVine would be best suited on a playoff contender as a third or fourth option. Whether he can get to a place that will give him that golden role remains to be seen, but there's no question he deserves a fresh start.