NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Cleveland Cavaliers
Player who needs a fresh start: Georges Niang
The Cleveland Cavaliers were certainly one of the winners of the NBA offseason. They managed to get a long-term commitment from Donovan Mitchell and didn't have to gut their roster in doing so. They also managed to hire a new head coach who will seemingly rejuvenate the team heading into next year. Heading into the start of the new season, it would be shocking for big changes to be on the horizon. But there is one player who probably deserves a fresh start away from the team. And that's Georges Niang.
As a player who didn't play much of a role this past season for Cleveland, Niang would likely be better suited on a new team. With the current depth that the Cavs have in the frontcourt, it would be shocking if Niang played a big role for the team this upcoming season, barring injury.
Unless the Cavs end up trading one of their frontcourt players, Niang makes a strong argument for a player that, at this point in his career, deserves a fresh start elsewhere.