NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Dallas Mavericks
Player who needs a fresh start: Dwight Powell
Even after making a run to the NBA Finals and after adding Klay Thompson in free agency (via sign and trade) this summer, the Dallas Mavericks' roster is far from perfect. They still have some alterations to make to their roster before the start of the season. And part of those adjustments could point to finding Dwight Powell a fresh start. As a player who nearly completely fell out of the team's rotation by the time they got deep in the playoffs, it's pretty clear that he'd be better suited on another team.
And as he essentially enters the final year of his current deal, it wouldn't be all that surprising for the Mavs to find a trade partner for Powell.
Right now, Powell simply doesn't appear to be a huge part of the team's future and it would make much more sense for both sides to secure a divorce. At this point, it would be shocking if Powell was in the Mavs' opening night rotation.