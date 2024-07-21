NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Denver Nuggets
Player who needs a fresh start: Michael Porter Jr.
This may be a bold take but I believe it may be time for Michael Porter Jr. to get a fresh start. Even though the Denver Nuggets are just one year removed from winning the championship, MPJ is often the player who gets overlooked in Denver. For the most part, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic get their flowers, and rightfully so. In the NBA Finals, it was Aaron Gordon who was considered to be the third-most important player for the Nuggets in their pursuit of a title. MPJ, as he struggled, was somewhat of an afterthought.
I can't help but wonder if there's another level to his stardom and how the Nuggets could be holding him back (not necessarily in a bad way) from reaching that superstar status. If the Nuggets are looking to tweak their roster, trading MPJ could make the most sense.
At this point, after already winning a title with the Nuggets and getting his big payday, MPJ may not be opposed to the idea of getting a fresh start either.