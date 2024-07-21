NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Player on every team that desperately needs a fresh start
Detroit Pistons
Player who needs a fresh start: Jaden Ivey
Being a top 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, it's safe to say that Jaden Ivey hasn't lived up to his potential with the Detroit Pistons. While it may be a bit premature to suggest that he needs a change of scenery, it would not be surprising to say that time may be inching closer. For as talented as Ivey may be, there have been times through the first two years of his career that suggest he may not be the best fit for what the Pistons need next to Cade Cunningham. And that has led to some big questions about his future with the team.
In theory, it would absolutely be foolish for the Pistons to give up on Ivey as a developmental project after just two seasons, especially considering that most players make their big jump in the NBA in year three. At the same time, the Pistons may feel they're ready for some change. And trading Ivey could be not only beneficial for the Pistons but also for the player.
At this point, there has to be a growing belief that Ivey may never hit his ceiling in Detroit. Because of that, Ivey may not be all that opposed to the idea of a change of scenery at this point in his career.