NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Miami Heat
Realistic trade deadline target: Dejounte Murray
The Miami Heat haven't fallen off the cliff as many predicted they might after missing out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal during the offseason but they have some real concerns heading into the second half of the season. Injury concerns aside, which is something the Heat will eventually have to confront, Miami lacks a true playmaking guard that is going to come back to haunt the team at some point this season. And likely in the postseason.
Heading into the trade deadline, the Heat needs to find a playmaking guard. Knowing what the Heat likes in its trade targets, they'll be looking for a playmaking guard who can also defend at a high level. That's why a target like Dejounte Murray makes sense. The big question is whether the Heat will want to pay what it will likely cost to strike a deal for the one-time All-Star.
Miami likes to pursue whales and there's no guarantee Murray would be considered one in their eyes. Even though he'd be a near-ideal fit on the roster, it's almost impossible to predict whether Miami will go all-in for the difference-making guard.