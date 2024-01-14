NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
LA Clippers
Realistic trade deadline target: Dorian Finney-Smith
The first couple of weeks after the James Harden trade were a bit shaky. It got so bad and toxic around the team that there were many already writing off the LA Clippers. However, the Clippers have looked like a completely different team over the last few weeks. The team has finally settled in with their new look and it's not insane to say that they may be one of the favorites in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs.
And if the Clippers are going to cement themselves as a contender in the West, they'll likely have to make at least one addition heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. In an attempt to solidify themselves on the wing, they could look to a player like Dorian Finney-Smith. DFS is a two-way wing that could be viewed as a final piece to a championship puzzle for the Clippers.
The difficult part is finding a deal that makes sense for all sides involved. That's where the Clippers could run into some issues heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. For now, the Clippers are in a good spot with how they've progressed this season. One move at the deadline could make them one of the favorites.