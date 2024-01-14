NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Dallas Mavericks
Realistic trade deadline target: Pascal Siakam
The Dallas Mavericks haven't had a perfect start to the season but the fact that they're still only a handful of games out of a top 3 seed in the Western Conference is a good sign for this team's chances heading into the push toward the playoffs. Adding a difference-maker at the NBA Trade Deadline could go a long way in accomplishing the goals that the Mavs have set for the remainder of this season.
Specifically speaking, finding another supporting star next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could help take this team from an entertaining playoff team to a dark horse contender in the West. One trade target that the Mavs should prioritize heading into the deadline is Pascal Siakam. He's a perfect fit with what the Mavs need in the frontcourt and would help take a load off from a scoring and playmaking standpoint from Luka.
Whether or not the Mavs could beat out every other team in the race for Siakam remains to be seen. On paper, though, the Mavs seem like a great fit for Siakam.