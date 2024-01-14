NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Phoenix Suns
Realistic trade deadline target: Spencer Dinwiddie
It may be a bit premature to say that the Phoenix Suns have been a disappointment this season but they certainly haven't lived up to what many expected them to be this season. The hope is that during the second half of the season, that could begin to change for the better. And that could start with making a sizable move at the trade deadline.
The Suns need a point guard. At that, a versatile one that could seemingly play off and on-ball and one that could also potentially lead a bench unit. Spencer Dinwiddie could be the perfect candidate for that type of player. Where it gets difficult for the Suns is trying to find a path to landing Dinwiddie or any difference-making player via trade.
Because of their aggressiveness at last year's NBA Trade Deadline and then during the offseason, the Suns don't have much wiggle room when it comes to making a move via trade. Because of their lack of trade assets and financial flexibility, the Suns might be forced to stand pat at the trade deadline. For a team that is currently struggling, these are not ideal circumstances heading into the trade deadline for the Suns.