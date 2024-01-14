NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Los Angeles Lakers
Realistic trade deadline target: Zach LaVine
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't having the season many expected this team to have. After making a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, the hope was that the Lakers would pick up where they left off and emerge as one of the favorites to win it all this season. However, even with a relatively healthy roster, that's not exactly how this season has played out for the Lakers. Instead of being one of the favorites to win the West, the Lakers are fighting to remain a top 10 seed in the conference standings.
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it's clear something is going to have to change in order for the Lakers to emerge as a real threat to not only make a deep run but even to make the postseason in the West. The good news for the Lakers is that there are several targets that would make sense for them ahead of the trade deadline.
Where the problems fall for the Lakers is the fact that they don't have the trade assets to compete with other teams in bidding wars. In the end, that's why Zach LaVine makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles.