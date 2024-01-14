NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Golden State Warriors
Realistic trade deadline target: Pascal Siakam
Right now, the Golden State Warriors are broken and are in serious danger of perhaps falling into irrelevancy in the Western Conference. The Warriors are playing well below their talent expectation and they need a talent injection at the NBA Trade Deadline in an attempt to jump-start this team into the second half of the season. As they currently stand, it's going to take a lot for the Warriors to even make the playoffs.
If Golden State wants to compete for a title this season, they're going to have to go whale hunting ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Good thing for the Warriors, there is one whale that potentially could be had at the trade deadline. And that's Pascal Siakam. A player who would fit nearly perfectly next to Stephen Curry, Siakam is a player who should be at the top of the Warriors' wishlist heading into the trade deadline.
Theoretically, the Warriors could find a path toward a Siakam deal. However, it's going to be costly. But, at this point, if the Warriors want to salvage their season, a costly move with a high ceiling is the only way forward.