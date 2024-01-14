NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
New Orleans Pelicans
Realistic trade deadline target: Dorian Finney-Smith
The New Orleans Pelicans have quietly remained within striking distance of one of the top 4 seeds in the Western Conference. After a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, at least in part due to injury issues, the Pelicans find themselves within four games of the top seed. This is not to say that the Pelicans are going to earn the No. 1 seed but the fact that they could be one NBA Trade Deadline move away from finishing as a top 4 seed is an encouraging sign.
With a need on the wing and in the frontcourt, the Pelicans could turn their attention to a difference-making player like Dorian Finney-Smith. He's a two-way player that could help solidify the team' depth heading into the second half of the season. DFS is a player who could come in and play a role for the team off the bench.
In the event of injury, he could even slide into a starting role or even help patch up a Pelicans' lineup until they get healthy again. DFS is averaging 10 points and five rebounds on 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.