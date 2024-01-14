NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Indiana Pacers
Realistic trade deadline target: Pascal Siakam
The Indiana Pacers may have the best offense in the league but there is still one thing they're missing if they want to be considered a real threat in the Eastern Conference, and that's a stable supporting star next to their NBA MVP candidate. The Pacers wouldn't be sitting as a top 4 seed in the Eastern Conference without Tyrese Haliburton. He's been exceptional this season and deserves all the love that he's been getting.
However, if the Pacers are going to make any noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs, they're going to need to find Haliburton some help at the NBA Trade Deadline. With a need at the power forward position, one natural trade target for the Pacers heading into the deadline is Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.
Siakam is a player that the Pacers could seemingly acquire via trade (Indiana has the draft capital and young players it will take to get a deal done) and one that would fit exactly what they need next to Haliburton and in the frontcourt. The Pacers may have missed out on OG Anunoby, but Siakam could be a great consolation prize.