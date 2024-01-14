NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Realistic trade deadline target: Lonnie Walker IV
The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to remain atop the Western Conference standings. With the best record in the West at the near halfway point of the season, it's safe to say that the Wolves are no longer just a feel-good story in the Association. The Wolves should get the love they deserve as a real championship contender. They may not be considered a favorite to enter the postseason, but this is a team that should make a deep run.
They could be one trade deadline candidate away from solidifying themselves as a real threat to make the Western Conference Finals this season. One realistic trade target for the Wolves could be a player like Lonnie Walker IV. The Wolves don't need a superstar with how well Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns have played this season. But if they could add a strong guard/wing to give this team added depth, that could go a long way in boosting their playoff chances.
Prying Walker away from the Brooklyn Nets could be difficult. However, as a player on the one-year contract, Walker could be a difference-maker Brooklyn elects to cash in on heading into the trade deadline. If so, the Wolves should at least make a phone call.