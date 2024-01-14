NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Milwaukee Bucks
Realistic trade deadline target: Isaiah Stewart
The Milwaukee Bucks have to be focused on winning an NBA Title this season. Because of the age of their core around Damian Lillard, this is a team that doesn't have a ton of margin for error. Especially considering they could be one big injury away from their entire season being thrown away. One realistic trade target that Milwaukee could have heading into the trade deadline is Isaiah Stewart. As a backup big, Stewart could give the necessary depth behind Brook Lopez that the Bucks may need down the stretch.
All in all, the Bucks would benefit from adding any kind of difference-maker at the trade deadline. However, I believe adding an effective big behind Lopez would give them a ton of flexibility heading into the stretch run. The Bucks are in a good spot. If they can remain healthy, they should find themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals. Whether they have enough to beat the Boston Celtics remains to be seen.
Anything the Bucks end up adding at the trade deadline will be icing on the cake. If they can land a productive big like Stewart, then the Bucks will truly be cooking with fire.