NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Realistic trade deadline target: Bojan Bogdanovic
For pretty much the entire season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been stride for stride with the Minnesota Timberwolves as they battle for the best record in the Western Conference. Whether that will continue to remain true all the way through the end of the regular season remains to be seen. However, we can gather that the Thunder are one of the most talented, emerging young teams in the NBA and they're going to be a problem down the stretch.
One way the Thunder can solidify themselves as a real threat in the West playoffs is by making a strong move at the NBA Trade Deadline. One realistic candidate that the Thunder could explore is a move for Bojan Bogdanovic. The Thunder don't necessarily need this big-name star to take this team over the top. They need a difference-making player that could, on occasion, take some of the pressure off of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That's exactly what Bojan Bogdanovic can do.
The Thunder have the assets to get a deal done for Bogdanovic and while he may not be viewed as this huge move, his veteran presence as a prolific offensive player could have a huge impact down the stretch for the Thunder.