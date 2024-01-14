NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Philadelphia 76ers
Realistic trade deadline target: Dejounte Murray
After making the James Harden trade earlier in the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are set up to make another big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. Still, a tier below the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference, if the Sixers are going to make a deep run in the playoffs this year, you'd have to imagine it's going to take a big move at the trade deadline in order for this team to get to that point.
With a need in the backcourt next to Tyrese Maxey, it would be smart and expected for the Sixers to target a two-way guard who could help take some of the defensive pressure off of the backcourt but also a playmaking guard who doesn't have a huge issue in playing off-ball in spurts. The player that almost matches up with that to a T is Dejounte Murray.
From all indications, the Atlanta Hawks seem focused on trading Murray ahead of the trade deadline. If that ends up happening, the expectation is that there will be several teams in line to make a move for him. The Sixers are likely to be one of them.