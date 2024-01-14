NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Realistic difference-making deadline target for every contender
Every contender in the NBA should be taking a hard look at making a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Realistic trade deadline target: Gordon Hayward
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers haven't made the jump to contender status that many hoped or believed they would this season, they're not in a terrible spot as the start of the second half of the season quickly approaches. Donovan Mitchell has done a great job in keeping the Cavs afloat despite huge injuries they've had to overcome over the last few weeks and the hope is that once the team gets back to full health, they could truly take off and make a move up the East standings.
Adding a difference-maker at the NBA Trade Deadline could go a long way in helping the Cavs accomplish that over the course of the next few months of the season. One target that could make some sense for a team like Cleveland is Gordon Hayward. As a veteran, Hayward could provide what the Cavs may need both on and off the court.
Hayward may no longer be in the prime of his career but he's still a player that could have a positive impact on the floor. Whether Cleveland would want him to play in a starting role or off the bench, there's reason to believe that he could help this team take another step forward in the Eastern Conference.