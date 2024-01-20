NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Small move every contender should make before the trade deadline
Exploring 1 slight move every contender should make before the NBA Trade Deadline.
By Matt Sidney
Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Dennis Schroder from the Toronto Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves are a good basketball team. Their defense is nasty and the Rudy Gobert/Karl Anthony-Towns experiment seems to be working. Defense is imperative to winning Championships, but so is having enough scoring. The Wolves can struggle on that side of the ball at times.
Enter Dennis Schroder, point guard for the Toronto Raptors. The move for Schroder makes sense, the Wolves acquire a backup point guard for Mike Conley, while also adding a considerable amount of offense to a team that is devoid of bench scoring and creation. Schroder averages 14.6 points per game, while also averaging 6.5 assists per game. The Wolves could definitely beef up their bench with the numbers from Schroder.
The Raptors are currently in no-man's land and don't need a veteran who soaks up minutes from their young players. Instead, they should be happy to flip Schroder for any assets and the Timberwolves would gladly be the recipient. Something in the ballpark of Troy Brown Jr, Shake Milton, and two second-round picks should get this done.