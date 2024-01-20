NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Small move every contender should make before the trade deadline
Exploring 1 slight move every contender should make before the NBA Trade Deadline.
By Matt Sidney
Milwaukee Bucks acquire Nick Richards and Cody Martin from the Charlotte Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks have a very good team. They have an exciting big three in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton. They have journeyman Malik Beasley at the shooting guard position and Brook Lopez manning the paint. Bobby Portis can sometimes be an exciting player on the bench. That's about where the bench consistency stops.
The Bucks should call up the Hornets and see what it would take to pry Martin and Richards from them. The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league, so a young wing (MarJon Beauchamp), a veteran wing for contract matching purposes (Pat Connaughton), and one or two second-round picks should get the trade done.
Losing Connaughton might sting a bit, but the arrival of Martin eases the pain for now. Nick Richards is the real prize, allowing the Bucks to almost endlessly rotate serviceable big men into their lineups, with no significant drop-off in play. Richards is having a great season for the Hornets, but he would be much better suited to play for a contending Bucks squad.
The Bucks lack a true rebounder on the team, Richards would come in and clean the glass and not play above his role, which is exactly the kind of fringe player the Bucks need to make a move for.