NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Small move every contender should make before the trade deadline
Exploring 1 slight move every contender should make before the NBA Trade Deadline.
By Matt Sidney
Denver Nuggets acquire Dennis Smith Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe from the Brooklyn Nets
The Denver Nuggets have one of, if not the best starting five in the NBA. Outside of those five, point guard Reggie Jackson's resurgence has been nice to have off the bench but after that, it is filled with relative unknowns. Dennis Smith Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe give the Nuggets a bit more juice off the bench.
In this trade, we see the Nuggets trade away young forwards Julian Strawther, and Jalen Pickett, and one or two second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have some motivation to keep Sharpe, but their overall lack of competitiveness should sway them into being moderate sellers and asset collectors at the deadline.
For the Nuggets, this is a great deal. They can reinforce their guard depth with DSJ while simultaneously improving their perimeter defense and athleticism. Sharpe provides the Nuggets with a backup center not named DeAndre Jordan, who is now 35 years old and is a liability on the court. Sharpe is a work in progress, but his rebounding instincts paired with his brute strength and athleticism will be a tangible addition to a Nuggets team that doesn't roster much of either.