NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Small move every contender should make before the trade deadline
Exploring 1 slight move every contender should make before the NBA Trade Deadline.
By Matt Sidney
Philadelphia 76ers acquire TJ McConnell from the Indiana Pacers
Folks, don't look now but the Philadelphia 76ers are a pretty complete team. Joel Embiid is a BEAST and Tyrese Maxey's ascension is legit. It feels like they could trade for a star using Tobias Harris' contract, stand pat, or make a small move before the deadline. Patrick Beverly is more than a serviceable backup to Maxey, however having another body like TJ McConnell could put this team over the top.
McConnell gives the 76ers insurance at the guard position. The Sixers have Beverly and Melton as the only other reliable guards on this team. McConnell brings limitless hustle and an all-around game that would very much be appreciated by the Philly crowd. I lived in Philly for four years, McConnell is a guy Sixers fans would love.
The Pacers may not want to part ways with McConnell, but Philly has some sneaky good assets that could get them to budge. Ironically enough, McConnell first got his start in Philly, so it would be a homecoming of sorts. McConnell would give this team that extra oomph come playoff time, and dive for a loose ball that re-ignites the Sixer energy to get them back in the game.
I'd like to think Furkan Korkmaz, Jaden Springer, and two second-round picks should be enough to get McConnell. Regardless, this is a fringe move Philly could make to put them right into the Championship conversation.