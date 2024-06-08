NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
After what will largely be remembered as a lost season, the Memphis Grizzlies could look to restructure the supporting cast around Ja Morant this offseason. There's an argument to be made that if the Grizzlies want to reemerge as a contender in the Western Conference they'll need stronger complementary pieces around Morant. I'd argue they may only need a stronger No. 2 option. For as good as Desmond Bane has been through the first four years of his career, he may not be ready to embrace a primary supporting role on a championship contender.
If the Grizzlies tend to lean on that line of thinking, there's a chance that the Grizzlies could look to trade Bane. Attaching a first-round pick or two to Bane's contract could bring about a strong return for the Grizzlies on the trade market.
The Grizzlies would have to be careful in their trade pursuits. The last thing Memphis needs is to make a rash move just for the sake of making a deal. That's not what I'm advocating for. However, if there's a move out there that would improve the roster around Morant, in which Bane would have to be included, the Grizzlies should at least explore it.