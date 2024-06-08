NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
After the Oklahoma City Thunder took a strong step forward in their development as a team this season in which they finished as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference during the regular season, there's a belief that they are ready to make a splash move this offseason in hopes of reemerging next year as a championship favorite. If the Thunder does elect to go down that path this offseason, they'll likely have to trade one of the key pieces of their roster. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, or Jalen Williams are unlikely to be moved. That leaves a player like Josh Giddey as the prime candidate to be on the trade block if the Thunder is looking to improve the roster.
Add in the fact that Giddey is entering the final year of his contract before he can hit the restricted free agency market and trading him makes even more sense for OKC, assuming they're on the fence about his upcoming contract extension.
Giddey is not a bad player but he's also the one "core" piece of this team that may not be the best overall fit. If OKC is looking to make a splash move this summer, Giddey is almost certainly going to be involved in a deal one way or another.