NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Another team that will be looking to improve their roster this offseason is the New York Knicks. After falling one game short of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the Knicks could feel as if this is the time for them to make a big move in an attempt to break through in the conference heading into next season. And if they do elect to go down that path, it's hard to blame them. If their performance in the NBA Playoffs was any indication, the Knicks are seemingly one acquisition away from emerging as a championship contender in the East.
If New York does explore making a move for a star player, it will likely have to come at the expense of one of the big-money players on their roster. Julius Randle almost immediately becomes the one tradable player that makes the most sense heading into the offseason.
While the argument could be made that a healthy Randle would give the Knicks a good chance to be even better next season, I'm not sure if this is a championship-level roster even if the team was entirely healthy. Randle might have to be used as the trade chip to find that final piece of the team's championship puzzle.