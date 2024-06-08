NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
Coming off a disappointing NBA title defense in the playoffs, it'll be interesting to see how the Denver Nuggets approach the offseason. On one hand, it would be considered a bit of an overreaction to see them explore a big trade. On the other hand, with the way the Western Conference has improved this past year and the way it's going to continue to do so during the offseason, it could be considered short-sighted for the Nuggets not to consider all their options before the decision to run it back with this same roster.
One of the options that could present itself for the Nuggets this offseason involves trading Michael Porter Jr. I have a hard time envisioning the Nuggets exploring the trade markets for Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, or Aaron Gordon. However, MPJ could be a player that they may be willing to move.
Even though he's proven to be a valuable player for the Nuggets over the past few seasons, he could also be considered the most replaceable of their core. And if a big move is awaiting Denver this offseason, trading MPJ could be their avenue toward it.