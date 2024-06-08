NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Making it to the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this past season. While Anthony Edwards played the leading role for the Wolves this season, it's hard not to consider Karl-Anthony Towns a big part of their recent success. However, as the Wolves look to continue to build around Edwards, there's a non-zero chance that KAT may not be considered a big part of those plans. Because of his huge contract (due $221 million over the next four years), it could be difficult for Minnesota to freely build around Edwards moving forward.
It's not that outrageous to suggest that the Wolves may need to trade KAT at some point soon if they want to put Edwards in the best position to succeed moving forward. That's why heading into the offseason, there's a chance that KAT could end up on the trade block once again.
Whether or not there's a team out there that would be willing to take on that contract remains to be seen, but the Wolves may end up testing those trade waters.