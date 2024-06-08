NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic is another one of these young teams that ended up taking a big step forward in their progression. Finishing as a top 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Magic are heading into the offseason with just the momentum they need to potentially explore a move for a veteran difference-maker that could help them win their first NBA playoff series since the 2009-10 season. If the Magic does end up exploring that option this summer, Jonathan Isaac is a player who could end up being part of any deal.
As a player with just one year remaining on his contract before free agency, this could be the offseason in which the Magic finally part ways with the talented young big. Isaac never truly reached his potential during his time in Orlando and if the Magic don't have a ton of interest in re-signing him, he could naturally emerge as a trade option this summer.
Playing the second-most games in a season of his career thus far, while finishing the year healthy, Isaac could emerge as an intriguing trade target for several young teams across the league. If the Magic are open to trading him, there will certainly be a strong market for him.