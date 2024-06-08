NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Players who could shockingly hit the trade block this offseason
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have only made the NBA Playoffs twice in the last 15 years. The last time they won a playoff game was in 2008. This is a franchise that has struggled mightily of late. If the team's ownership is tired of losing, it's only natural. Heading into the offseason, that may end up being the case. And if they're looking to make a splash move, trading Cade Cunningham may not be entirely off the table for the team during the summer. I wouldn't consider Cunningham the first player the Pistons could look to trade, but he also shouldn't be off the table.
For a player that the team was hoping to be somewhat of the new face of the franchise, Cunningham has exactly blossomed into that role. Because of that, he shouldn't be considered an untouchable heading into the offseason.
Again, I'm not saying this is a likely scenario but the Pistons are a team that could be extremely aggressive this summer. It wouldn't be all that surprising if they decided to at least explore the trade market for Cunningham at some point over the next few months.