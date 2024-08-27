NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Tyrese Haliburton
Over the last few seasons, Tyrese Haliburton has become a budding superstar in the league. Even though he still hasn't made that final leap toward superstardom in the league, there's a growing belief he will eventually make that jump. Haliburton has everything you want in a superstar - he's an amazing playmaker, can fill up the score sheet on any given night, and has that "it" factor in which he can take over a game. Even though the Indiana Pacers have done a good job in building around him, they have a 2-4 year window coming up in which they have to win something.
After this window ends, likely with the departure of Pascal Siakam, everything and anything could be on the table for the Pacers and, perhaps most importantly, Haliburton. The Los Angeles Lakers could be a serious threat to pry Haliburton away from the Pacers if they're not able to emerge as a real threat in the East.
Will the Lakers view Haliburton as a No. 1 option? That depends on how he continues to develop over the next few seasons. However, Haliburton does have all the tools to make that jump to superstardom.