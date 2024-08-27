NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Paolo Banchero
Projecting over the next four years, there's a chance Paolo Banchero becomes one of the best players in the league. Aside from Victor Wembanyama, there may not be a young player in the NBA who has a brighter future than Banchero. And playing for the Orlando Magic, there's always going to be a chance he is open to being moved to another team if he isn't able to be put in a position to win. Banchero is in a great situation now but things can change quickly in the NBA. If things tank for the Magic over the next few seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers could emerge as a real threat to steal Banchero in free agency or via trade.
And we do know that the Lakers have a history of prying away stars from smaller market teams in the past. Specifically in the Magic's case, they did so to Shaquille O'Neal. Maybe they're able to do something similar with Banchero?
From all indications, Banchero is going to become one of the best players in the league in the next few seasons. The question is, will the Magic be able to keep him happy or could the Lakers see an opportunity to pounce and find their next face of the franchise?