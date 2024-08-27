NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Devin Booker
Another big West Coast name who will naturally be on the Los Angeles Lakers radar in the post-LeBron James era is Devin Booker. With as much uncertainty as there is in Phoenix heading into this season, the Lakers could emerge as an attractive suitor for the perennial All-Star guard in the not-so-distant future. Booker has four guaranteed years on his contract with the Suns, so he may not have as much flexibility to dictate his next move, but I can't help but wonder if Phoenix seriously considers a rebuild if this core doesn't pan out in the next couple of seasons.
There's a chance that a Phoenix rebuild could coincide with a Lakers' all-out search for a superstar to replace LeBron as the face of the franchise. Booker seems like a West Coast guy. If he isn't going to remain with the Suns, perhaps the Lakers could emerge as a potential spot where he can continue his career.
In three years, Booker will still be in his prime at 30 years old and could be ready for a change at this point in his career.